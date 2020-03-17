By 1988, Jae and her husband saved enough money to move into a bigger location, a couple of blocks down, where the store has been since: 154 W Chelten Ave. Jenny, now 55, said her mom knew their customers’ taste and how to sell. With Coogi-inspired sweaters, pastel-colored linen suits, closed-toe sandals, and Kangol hats, Kim’s has been an oasis for folks of a particular age who are looking for a little soul in their attire.