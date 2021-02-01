Anthony Fletcher, with granddaughters (from left) Jaylah Fletcher, Jada Fletcher, and Janiyah Fletcher during a welcome-home celebration for Anthony in his daughter Antoina’s Pottstown, Pa., home on Jan. 22. Anthony Fletcher, 65, a former Pennsylvania lightweight boxing champion who was on death row after being convicted of first-degree murder for the March 1992 fatal shooting of Vaughn Christopher, 26, in Southwest Philadelphia, was released from prison in January after 28 years. Fletcher, who had long contended that he fired in self-defense, pleaded no contest to third-degree murder in an agreement with prosecutors that let him go free.