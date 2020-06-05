TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Kimberly and Rich Muckenfuss pose with last year's trophy and plaque at their Sewell home May 28, 2020. They have been doing a touch football fundraiser in memory of their son Austin who was hit by a car crossing the street and killed at the age of 14 in 2015. Due to the coronavirus, they weren't able to have the game but are raising money other ways. They have awarded more than $33,000 in the first three years of the scholarship, keeping their son's memory alive.