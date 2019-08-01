I myself did not have a linear career path. I was in a laboratory or lab coat, was an associate or research scientist for four years. Then I chose to segue into business and started my own company. I went to New York to work with science, technology, international relations, and philanthropy startups. All, of course, while working in the space industry off and on throughout my career. I think a lot of those different skillsets and exposures to various industries have all intersected and culminated into the work that I do today. I bring to the table multiple facets, other areas of expertise that somebody might not have had without working in different industries.Being able to provide those different types of representation for boys and girls is essential. And it’s going to continue to be more and more so as we see that we can have different types of career paths.