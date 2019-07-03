USPS is generally less expensive than rivals FedEx and UPS, but in one category it really stands out: media mail. This is the special shipping rate for certain copyrighted works, including all books (but not comic books and magazines), CDs, DVDs, and even sheet music. Shipping about 60 pounds of books in three boxes from California to New Jersey cost about $50, which also included $200 of insurance. Just be careful to abide by the rules of media mail, and know that USPS can inspect your package if they suspect it’s not just media.