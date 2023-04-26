Everything you need to know about the 2023 Broad Street Run

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run returns on April 30. Traditionally, the race takes place on the first Sunday of May, but this year the Philadelphia Phillies will be playing the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on May 7. Despite the change, registration is closed, and over 36,000 runners will participate in the country’s largest 10-mile race. For the first time in 43 years, people who identify as non-binary will have their own awards category, receiving the same prize money as top male and female finishers.

If you are participating or planning to watch the Broad Street Run, or just trying to get around the city on Sunday, here is what you should know:

Start time

The Broad Street Run starts at 8 a.m.

Race route

The race begins at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia. Mile markers will be located along Hunting Park, Tioga Street, Cumberland Street, Oxford Street, Spring Garden, Penn Square, Washington Avenue, Jackson Street, and Geary Street. Note, this year’s route is modified and due to construction in the Navy Yard area, the finish line had to change, causing reroutes along the course.

Folks will be redirected off Broad Street at Terminal Avenue, onto 11th Street. Also once at City Hall, runners will divert off Broad Street to the west side of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, toward 15th Street. From there, the route will follow to South Penn Square and return to Broad Street.

On the way back, you will be re-routed again in South Philadelphia, turning east at Terminal Avenue to end the race at 11th Street, between Wells Fargo and Lincoln Financial Field.

Track your progress: Broad Street Run has a runner tracker to let your loved ones know when you cross mile markers 3, 5, 7, and the finish line.

Where to watch: For in-person spectators, any spot along Broad Street gives you a good view. For folks planning to watch from the comfort of their couch, NBC10 will air the race.

Road closures

More than 10 streets will be closed beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday. If you are planning on leaving the house for non-race purposes, the city advises avoiding the area and finding alternate routes. Expect traffic both on foot and on the road.

Closed April 30, beginning at 2 a.m.

Pattison Avenue, from S 20th Street to Broad Street

Closed April 30, beginning at 3 a.m.

Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue

Closed April 30, beginning at 7 a.m.

Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Pattison Avenue 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street JFK Boulevard from Broad Street to 16th Street 16th Street from JFK Boulevard to Market Street Market Street from 16th Street to Broad Street Hartranft Street from Broad Street to Citizens Bank Way. Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft Street to Pattison Avenue Pattison Avenue from Citizens Bank Way to S. Broad Street S. 20th Street from Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue

All roads, except some areas of 11th Street, are expected to reopen by noon.

“No Parking” signs are scheduled to pop up before Sunday in the areas along the race course and Broad Street. Make sure to move your car because vehicles will start being relocated on Saturday evening.

Where to park

Because there won’t be a lot of parking available along the race route, Broad Street Run recommends carpooling.

For folks driving to the stadium complex, Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park parking open at 5:30 a.m. and will close once they reach capacity. Parking at Lincoln Field can cost between $30 to $80, depending on the zone. At Citizens Parks, you can expect to pay $25 to $50.

Public transportation

🚇 On April 30, all registered competitors can ride the Broad Street Line for free. Make sure to show your official competitor’s bib number to get the free service. Since the race takes place between Olney Transportation Center and Logan Station, either stops can get you close to the starting point. Ten minutes before the race, SEPTA will operate express lines to Olney. 🚉 The regional rail Glenside Combined Line to Fern Rock lives you within minutes distance of the start line.

For SEPTA buses affected by the run, check septa.org.

Awards

This year’s prize money totals $33,650, and individual prizes depend on the division. For the first time, non-binary folks have been included in the Open division, where prizes range between $500-$3,000, and they can qualify for the $1,000 bonus for any runner who beats the existing course records. After the race, check your results on the Broad Street Run website.

There are four divisions: Open, American, Masters, and Wheelchair Open and Masters. The first five people in each division get an award. For all divisions, except the Open, prizes range from $100 to $500. If you are competing in the American division, you will have to show proof of citizenship to claim a prize.

Where does the money raised go?

Five charities will receive your donations and pledges: the American Cancer Society, American Association of Cancer Research, Fairmount Park Conservancy, Students Run Philly Style, and Back On My Feet.