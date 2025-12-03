Want a Christmas tree without the holiday crowd? Here’s how to get one delivered.

If you need a Christmas tree to brighten your living room with the smell of freshly-cut pines and a medley of lit ornaments without the typical holiday crowd, you’re in luck.

These decadent evergreens can arrive without you ever setting foot outside of your house, thanks to an array of local delivery services.

Place an order, and the following business will transport a tree straight to your doorstep. Many will even set it up for you, or you can opt for a contactless delivery. There are even some offering recycling services once the holiday season comes to an end.

Here’s where to order a tree for delivery in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

Philadelphia

The Christmas Tree Stand

Choose between a Living Emerald green (3 to 4 inches tall) and Fraser or Douglas firs (3 to 16 feet tall) at The Christmas Tree Stand. Both the Fishtown and West Chester locations offer tree delivery services seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

This local business will transport a tree straight to your doorstep. Next-day delivery is available in the city service and in select suburbs throughout the region. Visit the website to select the tree type, size, and delivery option. Upgrade to the premium package to have your tree set up with a stand. Once the holidays pass, you can also schedule a pickup and recycling service in January. Wreaths and garlands are also available for purchase.

💵 $75 and up, 📞 267-225-7931, 🌐 thechristmastreestand.com

Walt’s Christmas Trees

Stop by Walt’s Christmas Trees at the Northeast Philly location for a variety of Fraser, West Coast Douglas, and Pennsylvania Douglas firs. The 47-year-old family business is kicking off its inaugural Christmas delivery season, with the help of a third-party service. Visitors can stop by the main location or one of the other five hubs and choose a tree ranging between 5 and 14 feet tall. Once selected, the tree will be delivered for a $40 fee within a 10-mile radius. Delivery will be available until Christmas Eve.

💵 $60 and up,📍 8956 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19136 📞 215-913-5762, 🌐 waltschristmastrees.org

Rocky Yo-Mo’s Christmas Trees

Looking for a Christmas tree without sacrificing convenience? Rocky Yo–Mo’s will deliver the tree to your front door for free. Check out the selection (Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday) at the South Philly lot. Decide between a Fraser, Concolor, or Douglas fir, and schedule your at-home delivery. Payments are made in cash.

💵 $80 and up,📍1000 S. Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 instagram.com/rockyomos

Cousin Eddie’s Tree Delivery

Founded in 2020 with the late Trevor Budny and his brother, Anthony Price, Cousin Eddie’s Tree Delivery is back to dispatch fresh-cut, 6-to-7-foot-tall Douglas firs across the Philadelphia area. Check out their Instagram account @cousin_eddies to view available trees and claim one via direct message.

The trees are claimed on a first-come, first-served basis and are offered until the supply runs out. All trees and sizes come at a flat rate, which includes contactless delivery. Cousin Eddie’s also offers a tree stand and post-holiday removal for an additional charge,

💵 Starting at $100, 📷 @cousin_eddies

Suburbs

Yeager’s Farm & Market

The Yeager family has been farming in northern Chester County for 200 years. Pick your tree at this Phoenixville farm, and they’ll deliver it to you. Cut your own Douglas, Fraser, Canaan, Concolor, or Nordmann fir for $15 per foot. Fresh-cut 6-to-10-foot-tall Douglas and Fraser firs are available for $50 to $299. Trees will be delivered and set up on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

💵 Cut your own: $15 per foot; fresh cut: $100 to $350,📍1015 Pike Springs Road, Phoenixville, Pa. 19460, 📞 610-935-8244, 🌐 yeagersfarm.com

Colavita Christmas Tree Farm

More than two dozen varieties of trees fill this Yardley farm, offering delivery across Lower Bucks County and other nearby areas. Set up, and a stand is available for an additional charge.

Call the farm to arrange delivery within your area, or swing by any day of the week (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to cut or choose your own tree, which range from 4 to 12 feet tall. The farm makes fresh wreaths daily, too.

💵 $80 to $600,📍1761 Dolington Road, Yardley, Pa. 19067, 📞 215-493-3563, 🌐 colavitachristmastreefarm.com

McArdle’s Holiday Farm

For its 62nd season, this Buckingham farm offers a wide variety of 3-to 17-foot trees. Call to set up delivery in the Doylestown area, or show up at the farm to pick up a precut Fraser, Douglas, and Concolor fir. All trees come with a free holiday mug, while supplies last. Farm hours are Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

💵 $49 to $599,📍 4316 Mechanicsville Road, Doylestown, Pa. 18902, 📞 215-794-7655, 🌐 facebook.com/mcardlesholidayfarm

Wiggins Christmas Tree Farm

This family-owned business delivers trees throughout the region, with fees starting at $50 for areas near West Chester. Any delivery beyond 30 minutes starts at $75. Call ahead for exact pricing to your home, or visit one of the Wiggins’ three farms.

The West Chester location offers Douglas firs ranging from 7 to 8 feet tall, and the Cochranville location has trees from 2 to 10 feet tall. The precut lot at 1301 Westchester Pike in West Chester offers trees between 5 to 11 feet tall for $59 to $229. Purchase with cash, Monday to Friday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

💵 $59 to $229,📍2176 Gap Newport Pike, Cochranville, Pa. 19330, or 1257 Westtown Thornton Road, West Chester, Pa. 19382, 📞 610-344-7822, 🌐 wigginschristmastrees.com