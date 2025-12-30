Recycle your Christmas tree into goat food or wood chips for playgrounds at these local orgs

Your once-glorious live Christmas tree is likely starting to lose its magic. While still covered in sparkling lights and ornaments, the beginnings of brown and bald spots may be appearing. Your floor is filled with needles. And you know it’s time to say goodbye.

Tossing your tree — the last symbol of holiday cheer — is never an easy or fun task. But you can make it a tradition that benefits others, and in return, perhaps brings you a little post-holiday joy. How? Repurpose or recycle your tree.

While most municipalities will pick up your tree with your curbside trash, including Philadelphia, there are ways to put it to better use, including feeding it to goats and helping preserve Jersey Shore parks. Here’s where to recycle your tree in the area.

Philly Goat Project Tree-cycling

Furry friends at the Philly Goat Project are ready to munch on your holiday leftovers. The community-based program is hosting tree-cycling on Saturday, Jan. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. (Rain date: January 11th) at The Farm at Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh Street, Philadelphia 19138. On Saturday, Jan. 17 donations will be accepted from noon to 3 p.m. (no rain date) at Laurel Hill West Cemetery, 215 Belmont Ave, Bala Cynwyd 19004. The final event will be at the Awbury Arboretum on Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date: January 25th)

It’s not just a tree drop-off either. Get cozy by the fire pit with free hot cocoa and goat cuddles — awesome for the whole family. A suggested donation of $20 per tree is requested. All proceeds support the Philly Goat Project’s free year-round programming, like goat walks and children’s literacy events. PGP can provide a tax receipt.

🕑 Jan. 10 and 24, noon-3 p.m., 📍 6336 Ardleigh St.;Jan. 17, 📍 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd 📞 ‪215-703-8057, 🌐 phillygoatproject.org, 📷 @phillygoatproject

Ocean County Christmas tree recycling

Recycle your Christmas tree at one of several locations throughout Ocean County through Jan. 31. Locations can be found here. Your tree will get turned into woodchips and used for landscaping projects at park facilities. Recycled trees have also been used to help replenish the dunes in the area. The timber is used to line the sand dunes and prevent erosion, which has become more common as development along beaches increases. Drop-off times are Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

🕑 Through Jan. 31, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 co.ocean.nj.us

City of Philadelphia Christmas tree drop-off

For the 37th year, Streets Department will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling for two weeks, from Jan 5 through Jan. 17, 2026. While the program is running, you may bring your Christmas tree to one of several designated locations or to a sanitation convenience center.Monday, Jan. 6, through Saturday, Jan. 18, at no cost. There are two types of drop-off locations. All trees should be untied and free of all decorations, lights, and ornaments.

Drop off trees at any Streets Department Sanitation Convenience Center, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

3033 South 63rd St. Domino Lane and Umbria St. State Road and Ashburner St. 2601 W. Glenwood Ave. 5100 Grays Ave. 3901 Delaware Ave.

Philadelphia neighborhood Christmas tree recycling

Neighborhood associations and community groups host tree-cycling events throughout Philadelphia, including:

Lower Moyamensing Civic Association is accepting trees on Jan. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Philadelphia High School, 2101 S. Broad St. A $5 donation is required per tree. Passyunk Square Civic Association is accepting trees on Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbus Square Park (corner of 13th St. and Wharton St.) for a $5 donation.

Christmas tree recycling curbside pickup

Too busy to deliver your tree yourself?

Circle Compost offers $20 curbside pickup on the weekends for the following dates: Jan 3=4, Jan. 10-11, and Jan. 17-18. Sign up online, and put your tree outside your house the night before your pickup. Pickup days will be assigned two days before pickup. Maximum tree height allowed is 14 feet. Trees are turned into wood chips to be used as mulch or compost for Philly’s nonprofit urban farms. Questions? Call 267-388-1493 or visit circlecompost.com. To sign up for pick-up, visit accounts.circlecompost.com/shop/christmas-tree

Bennett Compost will pick up your tree on the weekends of Dec. 28-29, Jan. 3-4, Jan. 10-11, or Jan. 17-18for a fee of $20. Sign up online. Trees will either be taken to the Fishtown Neighbors Association site where Bennet Compost will donate $5 to them on your behalf. Trees that can’t go to the Tree-cyclers will be chipped at Bennet Compost and used in their composting process. Questions? Call 215-520-2406 or visit bennettcompost.com. To sign up for pick-up, visit t bennettcompost.com/seasonal.

This article has been updated since it first published. Grace Dickinson and Steven White contributed to this article.