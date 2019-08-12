Mike Neill, director of training at IBEW Local Union 98, says women in the electrician’s union hovers at around 12.5%, but that the number has doubled in the past five or six years. Part of this may be the result of a state-wide mandate from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor around 2014 to attract more women, racial minorities and veterans to the trade. With a grant from the department, IBEW revamped its website with a highlighted section for each group, made a promotional video featuring women in the union, and an app that connects potential apprentices with the union. They also visit college fairs and schools, and focus on female applicants.