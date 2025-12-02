Estate sale at Delancey Street townhouse filled with 100,000 books opens this week

The estate sale of the late lawyer and bibliophile Bill Roberts, whose Rittenhouse townhouse is filled with thousands upon thousands of books and other treasures, opens to the public this week.

Roberts, a longtime lawyer at Blank Rome LLP, was a Renaissance man whose interests — and library — spanned genres and eras, touching on microeconomic theory, beekeeping, botany, classical music, poetry, and much else. When Inquirer columnist Stephanie Farr toured the Delancey Street home earlier this fall, she found books stacked on chairs, tables, carts, shelves, and “piled precariously in pillars, like paperback towers of Pisa.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: A Delancey Street townhouse filled with 100,000 books is a bibliophile’s dream — and an epic estate sale

The contents of Roberts’s home were meticulously inventoried by Sales by Helen, the Main Line estate sale company, over the past few months.

“It’s cerebral, educated. There’s no Calvin and Hobbes books, unfortunately. As much as I love Calvin and Hobbes,” said John Romani, owner of Sales by Helen.

Roughly 300 of the highest-value books are now on auction in conjunction with Briggs Auction, which will close bidding on Thursday, December 4. That collection includes an Atlas of Venice, works on translating Homer, and volumes on lichen, algae, and fungi, among many other topics. Romani said the Briggs books are likely to fetch thousands.

About 250 valuable non-book items, including Roberts’s Hermès ties, will be available on the Sales by Helen online store beginning on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

But the real thrill, for those who wants to examine the contents of thousands of books and other objects in-person, will begin on Thursday Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., when Roberts’ home will open for the estate sale. Continuing through Sunday, Dec. 7, the sale will feature Roberts’s books, as well as artwork, rugs, and other household items from his upscale home.

Romani said he expects to sell the vast majority of books for flat rates: $3 for paperbacks, $5 for hardbacks, $20 for coffee table books.

The Philadelphia Rare Book Fair is also taking place around the corner from the estate sale this weekend.

“I’m not saying I planned it that way, but I may have looked and seen when it’s going to be,” Romani said.

In addition to working as a lawyer, Roberts also played both the lute and the violin, was a researcher on the botany staff for the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University, and was president of the board of directors for the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia.

When a bookstore near his home closed, he bought its huge shelves and hired a carpenter to transform his home library, the Inquirer wrote in Roberts’s 2024 obituary.

“You’ll find a little bit of everything,” Romani said of the collection. “Just come in, the door’s open, we let everyone in. It’s gonna be fun.”