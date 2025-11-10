10 Di Bruno Bros. gifts for food enthusiasts
Go beyond gift boxes with individual items from Philly’s Di Bruno Bros. that will brighten any foodie’s pantry:
The selections here represent The Inquirer’s picks this holiday season. When you make a purchase through a link in this list, The Inquirer may be paid a commission.
1. Black lava cashews
Sweet-savory cashews dusted with black lava sea salt are a snack that’s hard to put down. $9.99.
2. Strawberry and prosecco jam
This bright, fruity jam has never met a cheese it didn’t like. Also goes well over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. $7.99.
3. ‘Gold’ barrel-aged balsamic vinegar
An Italian balsamic aged for 12 years, the sweet and sour flavor complements everything from strawberries to salads to roasted vegetables. $39.99.
4. Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil
A blend of three Italian-grown olive varieties creates a buttery olive oil with notes of pepper and sweetness. $34.99.
5. White truffle acacia honey
Aromatic acacia honey is infused with white truffle for a sweet, earthy flavor that shines with brie or gorgonzola. $12.99.
6. Pinot grigio and fig cheese spread
A perfect marriage of sweet fig, acidic pinot grigio, and savory cheese comes together. Try it on a cracker, a soft pretzel, or straight from a spoon. $8.99.
7. Fig glaze with balsamic
Reach for this next time you get to a recipe that calls for reducing balsamic vinegar. Rich and tart with just the right amount of sweetness — no reducing necessary. $7.99.
8. Truffle balsamic glaze
Add deep flavor to roasted meats, egg dishes, cheeses, and more with a drizzle of this luxurious pantry item. $7.99.
9. Pistachio cream panettone
Di Bruno’s holiday panettone options include this variety made with generous amounts of pistachio cream and chocolate throughout. $34.99.
10. Vodka cream tomato sauce
This sauce brings together imported tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, cream, and a touch of vodka for a rich, smooth sauce that brings any pasta dish or lasagna to the next level. $10.99.