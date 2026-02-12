A bald eagle laid two eggs in Lancaster County. You can watch them hatch live online.

Lincoln, the 26-year-old bald eagle that performs at Eagles home games and recently starred in a heartwarming Super Bowl commercial for Budweiser, isn’t the only local bird getting prominent airtime this week.

A pair of Lancaster County bald eagles are currently the subject of a popular livestream presented by the Pennsylvania Game Commission and HDOnTap — one of two active eagles nests being livestreamed by the state at the moment.

The two eagles — nicknamed “Lisa” and “Oliver” — have captured the imagination of onlookers this week as they preside over a total of three eggs expected to hatch next month.

At mid-morning Wednesday, the livestream had more than 100 live viewers. On Facebook, commenters leave by-the-hour updates on the two birds’ comings-and-goings (“Oliver brought a nice size fish for Lisa’s dinner,“ wrote one Facebook commenter Tuesday evening). Last year, the Lancaster County nest alone saw nearly 700,000 viewers over the course of the year.

It’s a popularity that Jason Beale, the PGC’s conservation education and social science chief, attributes to the bald eagle’s mythic status, its position as a national emblem, and the animals’ history of near-extinction.

The bald eagle, in fact, has made a stunning comeback in recent years, “one of the great wildlife conservation stories in the history of both the state and the nation,” according to the PGC.

In 1990, the number of known active nests in the state had dwindled to just eight, according to the commission. Today, that number stands at more than 300.

The Lancaster County eagle cam is one of two livestreams of active eagles nests in the state, the locations of which are undisclosed to protect the animals and their nests. The state also operates an “elk cam” (1,151,559 views in 2025) and a snow goose cam (which has been a bit of a bust this year, Beale admits).

But the eagle cam is where the interesting stuff seems to happen, says Beale.

Once, he said, a livestream caught an eagle carry a cat up to the nest. Another time, a turtle.

All of it can make for good TV.

“Generally, if you watch it for a few minutes, you’re going to see something,” Beale said.

As for the enduring popularity of the eagle cam?

Said Beale, “It’s happening when people are cooped up inside, they’re ready to get out in the spring, and it’s a way to connect with nature at a time when not a lot of us are connected with nature.”