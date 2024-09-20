Eagles super fan sports a 72-inch custom wig in the team’s colors

Lifelong super fan Tina McIntosh, 52, has taken her love of the Eagles to new lengths.

For Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons (which the Eagles lost in a late-game rally by Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins) the Southwest Philly native wore a custom Kelly Green Eagles shirt, green high-top Nikes, white crew socks with the Eagles logo, and a 72-inch long, team-themed wig to match.

“When the Eagles play, I usually look for a lime green wig, but this time I wanted something different,” said McIntosh, who worked as a cleaner at Veterans Stadium in the early 1990s and is now a home health aid. “I had to think outside the box and that was it right there.”

The $300 braided wig is almost like a tapestry with a reimagined Eagles logo from the 1960s: a green eagle carrying a football with yellow talons against a white background. The top and bottom is black and green.

McIntosh shared her outfit on Instagram before watching the NFC matchup with her cousin and grandchildren in North Philly, where she now lives. When CBS Philadelphia posted a video of McIntosh in her Eagles regalia, she caused quite a stir.

“I feel like she deserves a walk-on role in Abbott Elementary for this wig alone,” one Instagram user wrote before tagging actor Quinta Brunson.

McIntosh purchased the wig from part-time hairstylist Shana Everson of Braidedbyshana. The Syracuse-based wigmaker has made Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs-themed wigs over the years.

McIntosh had seen Everson’s work on TikTok and went to her website to place her custom Eagles order. After exchanging images and ideas, Everson delivered a “butt length” wig adorned with Eagles colors within a week.

Everson is surprised by the attention the wig has received, but she’s happy for McIntosh who has been lapping it all up. “She’s such an animated character and she really rocked it,” said Everson, a Buffalo Bills fan. “I was satisfied, and I can’t wait to see the reactions when she wears the wig at the game.”

Ahead of the Eagles Sunday matchup against the New Orleans Saints, McIntosh has already mapped out her Eagles day outfit — another custom Kelly Green top, a pair of Eagles-themed jeans, and, of course, her new wig.

This time, she wants the Eagles to soar to victory.

“We win some, we lose some. I just pray that we win this Sunday,” she said.