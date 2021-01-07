YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Emily Clark at her Chestnut Hill neighborhood home with her cat Bella looking out the front window on Friday, November 6, 2020. Clark wanted to do something when she saw a story in The Inquirer about shootings so she inquired on starting a gun buy-back program. She plans on giving out $100 gift cards to ShopRite for every gun that's turned in during her buyback event on Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Exodus Baptist Church, 804 N. Broad Street.