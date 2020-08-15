Only 50% of epileptics suffer the dramatic convulsions that people often associate with the illness, Sterrett said. The rest, like Warren, suffer seizures that affect only the part of the brain that has been injured. The symptoms of seizures thus are varied, making the illness difficult to diagnose. The seizure can be so short — 90 seconds at most — and so subtle that the sufferer can think he or she is going crazy, she said.