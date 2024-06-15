Delco dad is the king of bad jokes

TikTok star Dave “FitDad” Ogleton makes fellow fathers laugh, while kids shake their heads in (slight) embarrassment.

The Delco native who thrives off of clever puns and rapid-fire quips has always been funnybut decided to start sharing his jokes with the world in 2020. It was the start of the pandemic, and five of his now-six children had switched from in-person to virtual classrooms. And uncertainty loomed over his nutritional product business.

Ogleton, now 39, took to social media to break the monotony of quarantine. He started uploading skits and gags and soon found an audience of dad joke-loving viewers.

“It was something for us as a family to do. It was fun and other people started finding it funny,” he said. “Deep down, I always wanted to do something in entertainment, so when things started to pop off I thought, ‘I can turn this into a business.’ ”

Four years on, he’s amassed nearly 3 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, and forged partnerships with the likes of Disney+, Pepsi, Netflix, and Procter & Gamble.

His role as a full-time content creator has allowed him to relish in his ultimate passion — being a father to his children, who range in age from 3 to 15 years old. We talked to the self-proclaimed “King of Dad Jokes” about his penchant for puns, his kids’ reaction to his social media fame, and the best (and worst) dad jokes, just in time for Father’s Day.

The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Do you consider yourself an expert ‘dadfluencer’ by now?

I’m definitely not. So many people are like, “You’re the expert,” but the truth is I didn’t grow up around kids or anything like that. I know it’s kind of cliché, but everything was new to me [as a father]. We had our first daughter, and I think I asked my fiancé, “When will she start talking? In a year or something like that?” And she was like, “What?”

How do you come up with these jokes?

Dad jokes have been around forever. A lot of these jokes that I use now aren’t new. I just put my own spin on it, and I think that’s the best part about it. I come up with new ones every once in a while. If I say something funny to one of the kids I’m like, “OK, let me write that down real quick.”

How is viral celebrity-dom treating you?

It’s actually weird. We were on vacation three years ago, and all we heard was whispering. The lady comes up to the table and said, “I’m sorry, but I recognize your voice. I know you’re FitDadCEO.” There are certain spots and demographics where I get spotted more. Like every time we go to Disney World, it’s like nonstop — every five seconds. It’s still a little bit of an adjustment.

How do your kids like your social media fame?

They don’t really have a problem with it. The high school and middle school-aged ones, they’re like, “Alright, that’s enough dad.” You know how kids are when they get to that age, they will find any reason to make fun of somebody. I’m more aware of what I post, especially when it comes to something that’s a more sensitive topic.

What are our favorite family-friendly spots in Philly?

For me, it’s Philly’s sports venues ... places like Citizens Bank Park. When the kids were younger, we would go to South Street and Columbus Boulevard all the time. The kids also love going to the Eagles and Phillies games. The Sixers, too. A lot of the area in South Philly is where we love to go to.

Any Father’s Day plans?

Father’s Day is usually a pretty chill day for us. We usually do a typical barbecue or a Wiffle ball game. We have a pool, so we usually hang out. Or I might get a nice nap in.

Tell us your best/worst dad jokes.

How do you find Will Smith in the snow? Just follow the fresh prints.

Why does no one ever laugh at Peter Pan’s jokes? Because they Neverland.

Did you know Ryan Reynolds and Snoop Dogg are collabing? Yeah, I can’t wait to hear Reynolds Wrap.

Did you hear about the guy who swallowed a lamp? Just wanted a light snack.

Darth Vader always knew what Luke got him for Father’s Day. He could sense his presents.