Want to stay in the Four Seasons Philadelphia’s new penthouse suite? It costs... $25,000 per night.

Just in time for what figures to be a monumental year for local tourism, the renowned Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center has introduced a new luxury floor dedicated to what it calls personalized, “residential-style” living.

The crown jewel? A massive two-bedroom penthouse that offers countless amenities, sweeping city views, and a nightly price tag roughly equivalent to that of a new car.

A booking agent on Tuesday said the penthouse suite — which spans some 4,000 square feet and features a sizable outdoor terrace — is currently going for around $25,000 per night (plus tax).

As for what you get for that price: Guests have access to menus curated by Vernick Fish and Jean-Georges, the floor’s treatment and wellness room, and an art collection curated by the firm Hanabi: Art and Artists.

The penthouse is part of a new floor — located on the building’s 45th floor and dubbed “Sky Garden” — that features eight separate accommodations, including four guest rooms, two one-bedroom suites, and a two-bedroom suite, according to the hotel, along with the two-bedroom penthouse.

In a recent Instagram post, the hotel described the new floor as having “lush terraces and sweeping city views” that “create a true garden in the sky” — and indeed, the views included in marketing photos do appear to be sweeping.

“This residential-style floor privileges calm over spectacle and intimacy over scale, inviting guests to experience luxury in a way that feels personal and unforced,” according to a press release announcing the new offerings.

In the off-chance the penthouse proves cost-prohibitive, the new Sky Garden level also offers other, not-quite-as-extravagant options.

The Sky Terrace Suite typically goes for around $10,000 per night, according to a booking agent, while the Sky Garden Suite goes for around $3,500, and the additional rooms go for around $1,300 to $1,400 a night.

All come with a variety of amenities.