UPdate: Grace Kelly died on Sept. 14, 1982, from injuries suffered in a car accident. She was 52. The Daily News reached out to Sister Rose Agnes that day to ask her reaction. Agnes said the memories of that night were with her when she learned of the Philadelphia native’s death in Monaco. “I can still see her face. She was just a model for all women,” the Roman Catholic nun said. “[After hearing the news of her death] I went to the chapel and I just thanked the Lord for letting me have that wonderful experience."