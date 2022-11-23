Sparked by a text message sent to the wrong number, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench share an unlikely friendship that has charmed the internet for years.

On Tuesday, Hinton confirmed the Mesa, Arizona pair are on for their seventh Thanksgiving together.

It started in 2016 when Dench texted an invite to Thanksgiving dinner at her place to a number she thought belonged to her grandson.

“[You’re] not my grandma,” Hinton, now 23, wrote back. They exchanged selfies confirming as much. “Can I sill get a plate tho?”

Dench, 65, was unfazed. “Of course you can,” she replied “That’s what grandmas do... feed everyone.” Hinton made the drive 25 minute drive and broke bread with Dench and her family.

The exchange went viral on Twitter after Hinton posted screenshots of the texts and photos from when the duo met. Thousands across the country were — and remain — invested. So much so, there’s a Netflix film in development about their story.

In the comments, followers said they had been rooting for Hinton and Dench’s friendship for years and anticipate their highly celebrated annual Thanksgiving selfie.

“I literally look forward to this every year,” one comment said. “The Thanksgiving tradition I never knew I needed,” said another.

The meals — and their friendship — have evolved over the years.

These days, Hinton’s girlfriend, Mikaela, is also involved. Hinton told the Today show, he and Dench would celebrate at Mikaela’s aunt’s home this year. In 2020, both Dench and her husband, Lonnie, contracted COVID-19. Lonnie died from complications. Hinton and Mikaela left presents and meals at Dench’s doorstep. They would go on to share a pared-down Thanksgiving together with a candle and framed photo of Lonnie at the head of the table.

“Family is more than blood,” Dench told the Washington Post in 2019. “It’s the people you want to be with.”

Despite their age gap, Dench and Hinton say they are linked for life as friends.

“Jamal taught me that age made absolutely no difference,” Dench told Today. “I look at a lot of young people in a different light than I used to and I make it a point to talk and get to know them.”

Together, they’ve gotten tattoos (and hope to get matching ones next), attended cookouts, shared dinner dates at Benihana and The Cheesecake Factory, and celebrated Hinton as he navigates adulthood and his career.

This year, Hinton launched Wrap-a-lot, a car detailing business in Tempe. He shared a photo of Instagram of a promotional billboard for the business that features a picture of him and Dench with the slogan “[A] face you know and a brand you can trust.”

“I’ve always told her whatever I’m doing, she’s a part of, no matter what it is,” Hinton told The Today Show.

The duo says their bond will stay strong.

“He’s changed my life a lot,” Dench said. “I know that.”