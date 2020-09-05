Last month, the Pennsylvania State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (PSDAR) commemorated the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment - which granted women the right to vote - by temporarily moving the Justice Bell from its home in Valley Forge to Independence Hall for display. A replica of the Liberty Bell, it was cast in 1915 to promote the cause for women’s suffrage in the United States. Here, former PSDAR regent Roberta McMullin assists in transporting the bell to Philadelphia, where it was to be rung in celebration of the 19th Amendment’s milestone birthday.