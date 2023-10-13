USDA details animal welfare violations at Linvilla Orchards

The United States Department of Agriculture registered a number of animal welfare violations at Media’s Linvilla Orchards, the apple-picking mainstay, in a recent report, including some that were repeat violations from a few weeks earlier. The USDA recorded the violations soon after new animal welfare regulations for birds went into effect Aug. 21.

Linvilla Orchards is home to 300 birds, sheep, goats, and one horse, all for public entertainment. USDA regularly visits to inspect conditions, said Sarah Mills, a spokeswoman for Linvilla, in an interview with The Inquirer. Mills said the new federal animal welfare regulations spurred the USDA to begin inspecting the bird enclosures during routine visits.

Mills said that Linvilla immediately began rectifying the issues cited.

“We want to be compliant, and we want the best for the animals,” said Mills. “We welcome any feedback that the USDA gives.”

A USDA inspector documented a range of violations during an inspection on Aug. 30, including a lack of adequate veterinary care, a lack of potable water and clean basins, a lack of sanitation in the bird enclosures and duck pond, and crowded quarters, with some birds exhibiting “significant feather loss,” which can result from overbreeding, molting, stress, and boredom. NBC10 News first reported the violations.

The USDA described the duck pond in the Aug. 30 report as being “a dark green color,” and containing “algae, dirt, debris, excreta, and other organic matter.” The report said that the USDA inspector asked the Linvilla caretaker if he could provide water receptacles and fresh water for the geese and the ducks, but that the caretaker said it would “be dirty within minutes,” adding that he “scoops birds out if any die in the pond.”

Linvilla is contracting with a new bird veterinarian and increasing enrichment activities for the birds as recommended by the USDA, Mills said, and planning to add clovers and grass to the bird enclosures.

Mills said the duck pond has since been drained and cleaned and that Linvilla is working on a new drainage system for the water. The orchard has also begun chemically treating the pond water per the USDA’s recommendations. To reduce overcrowding in the bird enclosures, some of the chickens were “re-homed,” Mills said.

A second inspection report by the USDA from mid-September noted some repeat violations at Linvilla, including a lack of adequate veterinary care; lack of fresh water; failure to clean feces and food waste from shelters; and crowded conditions. Mills said some of those violations were related to ongoing work that has since been completed.

“I would encourage people to come out and see the changes that have been made and talk to us and then form their own opinions,” Mills said.

It’s not clear when the USDA will conduct its next inspection.