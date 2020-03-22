I remember Mr. Rogers, who always says, “Look for the helpers.” I know some in particular, a young emergency room doctor practicing in a hospital in Austin, treating patients around-the-clock with her typical intelligence, strength, and heart. I know her amazing sister, a veterinarian working with her colleagues in staggered shifts to take care of large animals and small. I know a terrific young man whose high school closed but he’s working at a takeout store, and his wonderful brother whose college closed, but he’s working at an outside job. I know a chaplain at a local hospital, calming and counseling everyone, her spiritual center a constant in any crisis. There are countless doctors, nurses, and staff, not to mention employees, delivery people, and salesclerks in pharmacies, grocery stores, and other businesses, doing their jobs for the good of everyone else.