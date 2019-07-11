So I waited for her at the end of the concourse, expecting to see her emerge in the wheelchair, but no dice. Easily 300 people walked by me on their way out of the concourse, all of them tan and superhot, which I have learned is the Miami Express. Finally, at the tail end of the photogenic horde came Mother Mary, all 4-feet-11 of her, in her oversize white South Beach T-shirt and white Capri pants. She walked very slowly, watching every step to make sure she didn’t fall, so her head was downcast, showing a gray-white whorl at her crown. Right behind her was an exasperated airline employee, pushing an empty wheelchair.