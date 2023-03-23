Uniqlo’s new ‘Made in Philly’ shirt was designed by a New Yorker. Philadelphians have some constructive criticism.

Uniqlo’s new “Made in Philly” t-shirts raise a number of questions we Philadelphians are sweetly racking our brains trying to answer. Why did Uniqlo decide it was a good idea to herald that these were created by a New York City artist? Why were they rolled out exclusively at King of Prussia, a far-distant suburb that takes roughly 45 minutes to get to from Philly’s beautiful, pothole ridden streets? And why are the words “Made in Philly” adorned with flowers that can only be described as cheerful?

The new T-shirts, part of a Uniqlo collaboration with NYC artist Steven Othello, came to our attention when Dan McQuade, visual editor at Defector Media and fellow Philadelphian, tweeted about seeing them in the wild earlier this week. “Uniqlo’s ‘Made in Philly’ merch is done by a New Yorker, and, well, good try,” McQuade wrote.

One of the shirts says “Greetings from Philly” over an image of a free-standing “Cheesesteak & Hoagies” storefront. There also seems to be a “cheesesteak” food truck parked next to it. Another shirt features a “Made in Philly” logo decorated with pink flowers and winding green vines. Available in size small through extra large, they’re $24.90 for a “limited time.”

McQuade told the Inquirer he also recently visited Uniqlo Soho and found that the store’s “Made in New York” shirts were pretty much identical to the KOP ones (although instead of a “Cheesesteak & Hoagies” shop in the middle of a highway, the New York ones featured a “Deli & Flower Shop”).

Uniqlo’s “Made in Philly” merch is done by a New Yorker and, well, good try pic.twitter.com/XLiRw0rmcn — Dan McQuade (@dhm) March 20, 2023

Uniqlo and artist Steven Othello did not respond to requests for comment.

Philly’s local designers were extremely gracious and polite in providing constructive feedback on the situation, at the Inquirer’s request.

“I’m not trying to mock flowers at all. I’m totally good with flowers,” said Mark Adams of Hog Island Press, the South Philly print studio and design shop. “I assume that those are morning glories. Which, if it was a real deep cut reference to Sam’s Morning Glory Diner, mad props to them.”

When pressed, Adams suggested Hog Island’s own “The University of Pattison Avenue” t-shirt as an alternative. It captures the “education of sorts” that Philadelphians get when attending Sixers, Phillies, and Eagles games, at “the intersection where the road to victory meets the highest of hopes,” as Adams put it.

He also envisioned a “Made in Philly” shirt where the letters are designed to look like the stains of mustard, cheese whiz, and Pop’s bright-red cherry water ice.

Johnny Zito, who along with Tony Trov runs the Passyunk Ave. South Fellini T-shirt shop, was also very diplomatic. He said he had no problem with Othello, who “seems like a good guy” and clearly has “some really great art and a really cool website.” His beef, he said, is more with Uniqlo for claiming to sell an authentic Philly shirt.

“I welcome all New Yorkers,” Zito said. “We want them to get the full, authentic Philadelphia experience. Come buy a Jawn shirt. Hang out on Passyunk Avenue. Tailgate on Pattison. But buying a shirt in a mall in King of Prussia is not really a Philly thing.”

Zito, when asked to nominate one of his own designs as a “Made in Philly” tee, pointed to the shop’s “Philadelphia versus the world” t-shirt, which remains an evergreen hit. He also suggested that Uniqlo corporate should check out South Street Art Mart or any of the city’s many talented muralists.

“I’m not gonna stand on a pedestal and say Philadelphia is not worth more attention,” Adams said. But “sometimes secrets are more fun than public domain information.”