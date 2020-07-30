When I say, “see ourselves” I mean to identify and understand our possibility. I think for a lot of people, whether you may recognize it or not, you didn’t know you could be something until you could see it. I did see people like Angela Davis. I did see people like Shirley Chisholm. I saw people that, although their missions and goals were different from mine, the core of their work was about being brave, being yourself, and affirming messages about who you are.