This article originally appeared in The Inquirer on Aug 17, 1987.
Normally, when one thinks of a doorman, one thinks of a swank establishment where patrons have to make sure they didn’t leave their American Express card at home.
The McDonald’s restaurant at 726 Market St., where the highest-priced item on menu is less than $5, customers get a taste of luxury.
Six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Reuben Jimenez, dressed in a black and gray hat, gray jacket with tails, and black pants, opens the door for the restaurant’s patrons.
“He starts early to greet the breakfast customers, then after breakfast he greets people, and those who come into the restaurant late in the afternoon,” said Johnny Velez, the general manager. Jimenez works the door from Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, he dons less elegant attire for his duties as the restaurant’s maintenance man.
Velez said he and Anthony Micale, the restaurant owner, got the idea for a doorman three summers ago. The gimmick has turned out to be very popular with customers, he said.
“The customers think it’s really incredible,” he said, “especially with tourists from New York . . . apparently they are not used to much service.”
Velez said McDonald's patrons like to pose for photographs with Jimenez, a 27-year-old Cuban refugee, or snap pictures of him opening the door for others.
“I’ve been doing this for about two weeks,” Jimenez said. . "I ask them how are they doing when they arrive, and (say) thank-you for coming when they leave. "
Though he isn’t sure whether having a doorman has increased business, it ''has been really good, lately," Velez said.