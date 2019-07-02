While historians have debated the designer of the 13-star flag, the flag itself is believed to have been sewn by Ross, who was part of the Philadelphia region’s Quaker community. Quakers played a significant role in the abolition movement against slavery both in America and in the United Kingdom. Ross was a life-long Quaker who did not own any slaves herself but did live in a city with slaveowners, including a number of the men who led the American Revolution. During her life, Ross also employed Phillis, an educated black washerwoman who was once owned by a Quaker shoemaker.