🐕 Let’s get loose | Outdoorsy Newsletter

I heard there’s an alligator on the loose in New Jersey’s Middlesex Borough. Locals named him “Larry.” Authorities have failed to capture him, even going so far as to “discharge from a firearm” to neutralize him.

Some residents are spooked, others fascinated. Crowds gathered at Victor Crowell Park to get a glimpse of Larry, but police shut the park down until “the reptile is no longer deemed a threat to public safety.” If you’re in the area and you see the elusive reptile, do not approach him; call the police department at 732-356-1990, ext. 0 or 911.

As a former Florida girl, this is as concerning as it is interesting. What is a gator doing all the way up here? Poor guy.

Speaking of animals, I know many of you are dog owners looking for opportunities to explore the great outdoors with your furry friend, so today we’ll hit up some must-see dog-friendly spots for frolic and fun. We’ll also go underground to explore a restored corner of history, and come back up for a taste of the rare pawpaw.

Advertisement

☀️ Your weekend weather outlook: No rain in sight. Expect sunny, warm days and cooler nights. Labor Day will be the hottest, with a high near 95.

📮 Summer’s almost over. How will you say goodbye? Tell me about your plans by emailing me back.

— Paola Pérez

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Need a change of scenery for your dog walks? You’re not alone. Seriously, your dog is lowkey looking for new views.

It’s time to switch things up. Luckily, we live in a region with plenty of options to take a break in nature, dogs allowed. And while I don’t have a dog (yet), I’ll gladly make my way to any of these spots for a change of atmosphere, and for my heart to grow with happiness seeing all of the pups live their best lives outside.

From dog parks and hiking trails to more offbeat options, we’re bringing you 21 of the best places to take your pups for a nice day out. The best part? We don’t have to travel too far for a good time.

🌳 In Philadelphia, Schuylkill River Park Dog Run is among the most beloved and beautiful options, Clark Park is something of an unofficial doggie destination, and FDR Park is a great, low-impact on-leash spot.

🌳 In the suburbs, you’ve got Beau’s Dream Dog Park, one of the coolest (and highest-rated) off-leash dog parks in the state, Falls Township Dog Park for a long walk before they can let loose to play with a lakeside view, and Montgomery Township Bark Park which offers an all-dog area and another for pups under 25 pounds.

🌳 In New Jersey, Timber Creek Dog Park has plenty of room to explore, boasting nine fenced-in acres where your furry friend can run to their heart’s content, and Longport Dog Beach, a very popular (and somewhat unofficial) beach just for doggos and their owners.

🌳 And before you delve into the joys of sun, surf, and more with your BFF, some precautions are in order. Here’s some advice to keep your best furry friends safe, including protecting them from ticks.

There are plenty more places to see from in our neck of the woods. Keep reading for the full list of spots to let loose outdoors with your dog.

🎤 Now we’re passing the microphone to Jason Nark. You’ll always find his work here.

When coal was king and Pennsylvania its throne, a wealthy mine owner wanted to show visitors how the world was heated.

The Brooks “educational” Mine, named after the late Brooks Reese, opened at the turn of the 20th century, when Scranton and other anthracite coal region cities and towns saw their populations skyrocketing. In those days, 330,000 miners produced 277 million tons of coal worth $705 million in the mines northwest of Philadelphia.

By the 1970s, large-scale anthracite mining was all but over in Pennsylvania. Populations plummeted and a growing environmental awareness revealed some of the industry’s toxic legacies. The Brooks Mine, in Scranton’s sprawling Nay Aug Park, was open on and off in the first half of the century, then closed in 1975 when portions of its roof collapsed. Despite calls for rehabilitation, the mine sat dormant, its gate locked, ever since.

That all changed this month, when a group of volunteer coal mining enthusiasts, local officials, and park-goers gathered by those gates and chopped a ceremonial firing cable with an ax. — Jason Nark

Keep reading to learn about the reopening of this 120-year-old, educational coal mine.

News worth knowing

Pickleball courts are coming to Center City. The pop-up courts, available to rent daily from Sept. 7 through Oct. 21, are a precursor to a permanent facility planned for next summer. Federal and private matching grants totaling nearly $35 million were announced for Delaware River Watershed conservation projects, including a water trail in Camden, a possible South Philly wetlands park, and a 5,400-square-foot floating workshop at Fairmount Water Works. The nonprofit New Jersey Conservation Foundation has purchased 691 acres of a former cranberry farm to add to its Michael Huber Prairie Warbler Preserve in Burlington County — opening a new swath of prime Pinelands habitat and trails to the public. A new study found that many Pennsylvania waterways are tainted by so-called forever chemicals. The authors say their findings suggest the need for updated water treatments to remove PFAS contaminants in systems that draw from waterways. In rural South Jersey, 63 acres were returned to Native Americans as a preserve. The new Cohanzick Nature Reserve honors Indigenous peoples, but will be open to the public with an educational center and trails.

Can you believe it’s already September? Me either.

Aside from leading us into fall, the month also ushers in the season for pawpaws. It’s North America’s largest edible native fruit, yet few even know it exists — including me! I only recently learned about it, thanks to my colleagues Grace Dickinson and Hira Qurieshi.

Taste profile: Tropical flavors, combining hints of papaya, mango, banana, and pineapple, and a very slight bitter element that faintly lingers after eating.

Why it’s rare: Pawpaws bruise easily. They don’t transport well, and their shelf life is short.

From the experts: “It’s native to our region, but it’s not the easiest thing to get, so there’s this novelty aspect. When you eat it, it doesn’t necessarily feel like a ‘luxury’ in an adult sense, but like the luxury of when you’re a child and you get a gumball or a ring pop. You sort of can’t believe you got it, which makes it that much better.” — Ari Miller, chef

Where to find it: Area co-ops, farmers markets often have them for sale. They are easy to grow in the Philadelphia region.

One more fun fact: It was one of President George Washington’s favorite desserts.

Move over, rainier cherries, I just found my next delicious target. Keep reading to learn more about this secret pleasure, plus a special ice cream recipe to try.

🏕️ Your outdoorsy experience 🏕️

Justin Skariah of Rittenhouse Square submitted these stunning images from his adventures in Hawk Mountain in eastern Pa. He says:

“I love that we have numerous options in the region to enjoy the outdoors. I’ve recently hiked in the Wissahickon, which is a treat in that you don’t even have to leave the city limits! I’ve also enjoyed hiking at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in the Lehigh Valley and along the Appalachian Trail around the Delaware Water Gap (Mt Minsi). In addition, I loved kayaking in Chester County (Northbrook Canoe).”

Effervescent. Thanks, Justin, for sharing this breath of fresh air and timely reminder of so much life and beauty all around us.

📮 What’s your favorite outdoorsy activity? Give us a review of your experience for a chance to be featured in this newsletter by emailing me back.

Get out there while you still can. Enjoy the long holiday weekend, and take care.