Six more trails Philly-area readers love

After The Inquirer published a guide to the best trails around Philly, we asked for your favorite spots to get outside — and you delivered.

From a hidden Pinelands preserve in South Jersey to sprawling state parks in the suburbs, readers shared the places they return to again and again. Some sent photos, trail links, and detailed notes about what makes their go-to hike worth the drive.

Below are six spots that came straight from Inquirer readers — along with tips to help you plan your next outdoor adventure.

Clare Elliott wshared that she and her husband walk at Tyler once or twice a week, parking at different spots in the park to access various trails. The 1,700-acre park features picnic tables, a playground, and barbecue grills — and is set along Neshaminy Creek in a woodland setting. It’s a favorite for people of all ages, including Elliott and her husband, who are in their late 70s.

🧭 Tip: Multiple parking lots make it easy to explore different sections of the park without retracing your steps.

Located in the Pinelands, Black Run is a flat, family-friendly preserve with marked trails, bike access, and plenty of wildlife. “It’s a great natural area close to Philly,” Gary Ginsberg wrote. He noted that beavers are sometimes spotted along the trails but also warned that parking is limited — so go early or plan to walk a bit.

🧭 Tip: Trails here are stroller-friendly and good for all fitness levels.

George Ehrgott recommended this classic pair of connected trails in Valley Forge for a “varied hike with easy access.” He also pointed out favorite trails farther west — like those in French Creek State Park and Harmony Hill in East Bradford — as great options for Chester County hikers.

🧭 Tip: These trails are popular, so if you’re visiting on a weekend, arrive early to avoid crowds.

This flat trail stretches from North Wales to Chestnut Hill and follows the Wissahickon Creek through quiet, shaded woods. Keith Bance praised it for being close to the city, while Ehrgott noted, “It just feels like you are out in the woods,” despite being surrounded by suburbia. He also credited Wissahickon Trails for maintaining the path.

🧭 Tip: The southern end of this trail connects to Forbidden Drive — perfect if you want to extend your walk or bike ride.

Ehrgott also sent in reflections from the Pennsylvania section of the Appalachian Trail, where overlooks like Pulpit Rock and the Pinnacle offer sweeping views. “There is nothing more special than waking up with the sunrise to the sounds of the birds in the woods,” he wrote. He added that hikers on this stretch often carry everything they need and sleep in tents or shelters along the way.

🧭 Tip: This part of the AT is rocky and rugged — good footwear is essential.

Marc Silver called the Dike Trail a go-to spot with “lots of wildlife at any season.” Though part of the main trail will be affected by an upcoming construction project, he said many other paths will remain open. Silver, a wildlife photographer, sent in several photos of birds spotted there — including a great egret, a yellow warbler, and a barn swallow.

🧭 Tip: Bring binoculars. This is one of the best bird-watching spots in Philly’s city limits.

Finding your next hike

AllTrails: Popular trail-finder app (free and paid versions). Outdoor clubs: Groups like the Batona Hiking Club and Philadelphia Trail Club plan hikes year-round. Friends of Wissahickon: Great for trail maps, tips, and special challenges at Wissahickon Valley Park.

Want to find a trail tailored to your needs, whether you’re hiking with a stroller, looking for a scenic overlook, or hoping to stay under 30 minutes from the city? Take our “What trail should I try next?” quiz here.