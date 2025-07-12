Want to explore the Shore at a slower pace? Rent a bike and ride.

Biking down the Shore is one of the best ways to take in the scenery without fighting traffic or hunting for parking. With designated boardwalk hours, scenic waterfront trails, and dozens of rental shops up and down the coast, you don’t need to be a serious cyclist to enjoy a day on two wheels. Grab a cruiser, hit the path, and soak in the salty air.

From breezy boardwalk paths to scenic stretches through wildlife refuges, the Jersey Shore is packed with picturesque places to pedal. Whether you’re starting with a rental shop and cruising from there, or looking for a scenic trail near your beach house, here’s where to rent bikes and ride them along the Shore — from Cape May to LBI.

Advertisement

Whether you’re chasing a view, a lighthouse, or just a good crepe, there’s a Shore bike route for it.

Cape May

Where to ride:

Cape May Shoreline Ride (46.4 miles): A long loop starting at the Cape May Lighthouse, passing Victorian homes, wetlands, lighthouses, and Shore towns. Cold Spring Bike Trail (17 miles): Follows Route 9 to Cape May County Zoo, with historical stops like the Village of Cold Spring. Cape May Point Lighthouse Trail (4 miles): A family-friendly ride to Cape May Point State Park.

Where to rent:

The Wildwoods

Where to ride:

The Wildwoods Trail (5 miles): Ride from Cape May National Wildlife Refuge to North Wildwood’s seawall, with a stretch on the boardwalk (bikes allowed sunrise to noon).

Where to rent:

Stone Harbor and Avalon

Where to ride:

Stone Harbor & Avalon Circuit (13 miles): A flat route on Second Avenue and Dune Drive, with bike lanes past bird sanctuaries and the Wetlands Institute.

Where to rent:

Sea Isle City

Where to ride:

Sea Isle Promenade Ride: Cruise Landis Avenue and the oceanfront promenade. Easy and scenic.

Where to rent:

Ocean City

Where to ride:

Ocean City Boardwalk Path (2.5 miles): A wide, family-friendly route open to bikes from 5 a.m. to noon during summer. Corson’s Inlet Trail (8 miles): Ride from Longport Bridge to Corson’s Inlet State Park. Peaceful ocean views and bird-watching.

Where to rent:

Absecon Island (Atlantic City to Longport)

Where to ride:

Atlantic City Boardwalk Trail (4 miles): Iconic Boardwalk ride past casinos and the Steel Pier. Bikes allowed 6 a.m. to noon. Atlantic City to Longport Ride (9 miles): Mix of Boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue bike lanes through Ventnor, Margate, and Longport. Option to continue across JFK Bridge to Linwood Bike Path.

Where to rent:

Long Beach Island (LBI)

Where to ride:

Beach Haven Loop (4.2 miles): Cruise past parks, ice cream shops, and historic homes. Flat and easy. Holgate to Barnegat Lighthouse Trail (18 miles): Ride the length of LBI along Long Beach Blvd. End at the base of the historic lighthouse.

Where to rent:

Tips for Shore biking:

Check local bike rules — many boardwalks only allow riding in the early morning. Bring a lock if you plan to stop for food or shopping. Always wear a helmet, even on short trips. Sunscreen and water are musts, especially on longer routes.

Lini S. Kadaba contributed to this article.