Want to explore the Shore at a slower pace? Rent a bike and ride.
Looking to bike the Jersey Shore? Here’s where to rent a bike and find the best scenic routes, from Cape May to LBI — including boardwalk paths, lighthouse rides, and wildlife trails.
Biking down the Shore is one of the best ways to take in the scenery without fighting traffic or hunting for parking. With designated boardwalk hours, scenic waterfront trails, and dozens of rental shops up and down the coast, you don’t need to be a serious cyclist to enjoy a day on two wheels. Grab a cruiser, hit the path, and soak in the salty air.
From breezy boardwalk paths to scenic stretches through wildlife refuges, the Jersey Shore is packed with picturesque places to pedal. Whether you’re starting with a rental shop and cruising from there, or looking for a scenic trail near your beach house, here’s where to rent bikes and ride them along the Shore — from Cape May to LBI.
Whether you’re chasing a view, a lighthouse, or just a good crepe, there’s a Shore bike route for it.
Cape May
Where to ride:
Cape May Shoreline Ride (46.4 miles): A long loop starting at the Cape May Lighthouse, passing Victorian homes, wetlands, lighthouses, and Shore towns.
Cold Spring Bike Trail (17 miles): Follows Route 9 to Cape May County Zoo, with historical stops like the Village of Cold Spring.
Cape May Point Lighthouse Trail (4 miles): A family-friendly ride to Cape May Point State Park.
Where to rent:
Shields Bike Rental: 📍11 Gurney St., 💵 $25/day, cash only, 🌐 shieldsbikerental.com
Riptide Paddles and Pedals: 📍703 Seashore Rd., 💵 $25/day, 🌐 riptidepaddlesandpedals.com
The Wildwoods
Where to ride:
The Wildwoods Trail (5 miles): Ride from Cape May National Wildlife Refuge to North Wildwood’s seawall, with a stretch on the boardwalk (bikes allowed sunrise to noon).
Where to rent:
D.R. Bradley’s: 📍500 E. Rambler Rd., 💵 $35/day, 🌐 drbradleybikes.com
Zippy’s Bikes: 📍3900 Pacific Ave., 💵 $50/day, 🌐 zippysbikes.com
Crest Bike Rental: 📍500 E. Heather Rd., 💵 $35/day, 🌐 crestbikerental.com
Stone Harbor and Avalon
Where to ride:
Stone Harbor & Avalon Circuit (13 miles): A flat route on Second Avenue and Dune Drive, with bike lanes past bird sanctuaries and the Wetlands Institute.
Where to rent:
Harbor Bike & Beach Shop (Stone Harbor): 📍9828 Third Ave., 💵 $35/24 hrs, 🌐 harborbike.com
Hollywood Bicycle Center (Avalon): 📍2522 Dune Dr., 💵 $38/24 hrs, 🌐hollywoodbikeshop.com
Sea Isle City
Where to ride:
Sea Isle Promenade Ride: Cruise Landis Avenue and the oceanfront promenade. Easy and scenic.
Where to rent:
Isle Bicycles: 📍3500 Boardwalk, 💵 $30/24 hrs, 🌐 islebicycles.com
Ocean City
Where to ride:
Ocean City Boardwalk Path (2.5 miles): A wide, family-friendly route open to bikes from 5 a.m. to noon during summer.
Corson’s Inlet Trail (8 miles): Ride from Longport Bridge to Corson’s Inlet State Park. Peaceful ocean views and bird-watching.
Where to rent:
Ocean City Bicycle Center: 📍Eighth Street and Atlantic Avenue, 💵 $26/day, 🌐 oceancitybicyclecenter.com
Bob’s Bike & Surrey Rentals: 📍1368 Boardwalk, 💵 $32/day, 🌐bobsgrilloceancity.com
Absecon Island (Atlantic City to Longport)
Where to ride:
Atlantic City Boardwalk Trail (4 miles): Iconic Boardwalk ride past casinos and the Steel Pier. Bikes allowed 6 a.m. to noon.
Atlantic City to Longport Ride (9 miles): Mix of Boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue bike lanes through Ventnor, Margate, and Longport. Option to continue across JFK Bridge to Linwood Bike Path.
Where to rent:
Cycles of Life: 📍3015 Boardwalk & 1117 Arctic Ave., 💵 $20 first hour and $5/additional, 🌐 thecyclesoflife.com
AAAA Bike Shop (Ventnor): 📍5300 Ventnor Ave., 💵 $25/day, 🌐 aaaabikeshop.com
Margate Bike and Beach Shop: 📍12 S. Essex Ave., 💵 $30/day, 🌐 facebook.com
Long Beach Island (LBI)
Where to ride:
Beach Haven Loop (4.2 miles): Cruise past parks, ice cream shops, and historic homes. Flat and easy.
Holgate to Barnegat Lighthouse Trail (18 miles): Ride the length of LBI along Long Beach Blvd. End at the base of the historic lighthouse.
Where to rent:
Shore Brake Cyclery (Brant Beach): 📍3801 Long Beach Blvd., 💵 $35/day, 🌐 shorebrakecyclery.com
Tips for Shore biking:
Check local bike rules — many boardwalks only allow riding in the early morning.
Bring a lock if you plan to stop for food or shopping.
Always wear a helmet, even on short trips.
Sunscreen and water are musts, especially on longer routes.
Lini S. Kadaba contributed to this article.