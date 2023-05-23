Keep your pet cool this summer: Check out this Philly pet ice cream shop or homemade treats

How many licks does it take to get to the center of a pup cup? Your pup might have been too excited to count. As warmer temperatures set in, pup cups and pupuccinos are increasingly popular ways to treat your furry best friend, but should you?

Gaining in popularity thanks to internet trends and increasingly sold at cafes, pup cups are generally one to two ounces of whipped cream in a tiny cup — a sugary combination that, unless dairy-free, can easily upset your pet’s stomach. What are the alternatives?

Located along 17th St., between Walnut and Chancellor, find dedicated pet ice cream shop Salty Paws. The teal walls of this pet shop are covered with treats, pet baked goods, and toys on the shelves, but the true draw is the ice cream scoop shop, featuring a toppings bar and all.

The Salty Paws in Rittenhouse is one of 19 franchises created by Suzanne Tretowicz, first opened in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in 2018. Since then the brand expanded to Maryland, New Jersey, California, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Behind the dipping cabinets of the Philly store, owner Karla Shanesy scoops a ball of the classic Philly Cheesesteak flavor for Nova, a regular customer.

“He loves it here, but we try to keep it as a treat,” said Nova’s human Megan Landriau as the six-month old pup dives into the plate. Salty Paws opened in Philly in the summer of 2022, so Nova doesn’t remember his neighborhood without dog ice cream. Landriau brings the Alaskan Klee Kai once a week to get a small cup that it’s later put in the freezer for special occasions or bath time.

The ice cream base comes in a powdery form, from Tretowicz store to Salty Paws Rittenhouse. Shanesyadds warm water, fresh toppings, and blends it in-house. “We use natural ingredients [for the powder], so it’s human grade,” Shanesy said. But, because it’s a pet store, they can’t sell it to people for consumption (per city codes).

You can buy the powder in-store to make your pet ice cream at home or get a Doordash delivery. Shanesy — who has tried the banana and peanut ice creams herself, and liked them — says each flavor is made with the powdered versions of the advertised ingredients. The peanut butter ice cream, for instance, is made out of peanuts. But she urges people to keep in mind that “it’s still meant to be eaten only by your pet.”

The store doesn’t display any caloric or nutrition information. But, if you have any allergies or food restrictions, Shanesy says there is no harm in asking. Currently, they offer 13 flavors, including maple bacon, pumpkin, and turkey (with watermelon and blueberry coming out for the summer.) And, pets can add $1 toppings such as chicken, bananas, and venison.

Pets seem to love the frozen treat, even those who turn their snouts up to other ice cream such as Labradoodles Jasper and Makenzie. “I always thought they didn’t like the cold because I saw other dogs wolfing it down, and mine didn’t,” said owner Jarrod Williams. “Now I know they like ice cream.”

But remember, ice cream might turn you into your pet’s favorite purrson, but it won’t help cool them down.

In Fairmount, Art City Vets & Urgent Care veterinarian Zachary Glantz says a “little lick of ice cream is not gonna hurt anything.” But pets need water, especially during hot months.

“Like people, pets are pretty good at making choices to keep themselves cool if they are given the opportunity,” said Glantz. He recommends making sure your four-legged friend has free access to water and breaks in between walks, even if they don’t want to stop.

If you notice your pup isn’t drinking enough water, Glantz’s pro tip is adding a splash of Gatorade or fruit juice to encourage them to drink. “Just don’t give them anything with grapes or raisins,” he said. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) list of “People Foods to Avoid Feeding Your Pets,” they are highly toxic to pets and can cause kidney failure.

Instead, some safe refreshing fruits for your doggo include frozen mango, blueberry, and strawberry. As long as they aren’t too hard, and your pet doesn’t have exposed roots on their teeth, these fruits are pretty safe. Glantz recommends making dogs “pupsicles” by adding a little fruit juice to their bowl, adding some blueberries, and letting it freeze.

If you don’t want to make one at home, Salty Paws also has some fruit juice popsicles available.

A treat that according to Shanesy, both dogs and cats are fans of. A curious mental picture considering Glantz explains felines can’t taste sweets, but somehow favor flavors like cherry, maple, and marshmallow.

As you stroll down Philly streets this summer, Glantz recommends following normal food safety rules with your pet. “Don’t leave the ice cream melting in the sun and then give it to them. And, be careful with the volume, it should be a treat, not an everyday meal.”