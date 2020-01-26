Hairs 2 U’s colorful storefront window sports mannequins wearing wigs in all colors of the rainbow; inside, more than 100 more mannequins of every skin shade display wigs in an array of styles. The store sells only new wigs, which average between $160 to $340 each, though some (on sale) run as low as $10, and others as high as $2,200. The cost is based on the quality of the wig and whether it’s made of synthetic or human hair. Hats and other head coverings are also available for sale.