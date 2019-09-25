Quickly, the team has grown into a powerhouse whose members hail from near and far. Three siblings come each week from Manhattan to play with the Juniors. Another group of All-Stars carpools down from North Jersey. A high school senior from Detroit made a commitment to play with Philly — she actually traveled here three out of every four weekends — before she aged out of Juniors at 18. The team has had five players in the Junior World Cup, and four skaters in the Junior Olympics.