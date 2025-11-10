10 pieces of Philly fan gear to show your sports pride
With five pro sports franchises and some seriously good college athletic programs in the region, Philly fans could show their pride for a different team every day of the week. That’s a lot of gear to keep in rotation. Here are 10 picks available from FOCO to keep in your own closet, on your desk, or to give as a gift:
1. Sixers memory foam slippers
These slippers are more for sleepwalking than slam-dunking. Cozy, comfortable, and bright with Philly pride. $30.
2. Gritty bobblehead
The chaotic, head-shaking movements of a bobblehead suit no mascot better than the Flyers’ very own Gritty. $55.
3. Phillies LED neon logo sign
Let your fan cave shine bright with an illuminated Phillies “P” that tells guests you mean serious baseball business. $76.
4. Eagles retro cowboy hat
The irony of a Birds fan wearing a cowboy hat (we don’t even think about you, Dallas) is too great to pass up. $50.
5. Philadelphia Union bobblehead
Bring the DOOP to your desk with a bobblehead of Union goalie Andre Blake. $65.
6. Sixers friendship bracelets
With uplifting messages like “I [heart] Franklin” and “Brotherly Love,” these friendship bracelets exude positive Sixers energy. $23.
7. Flyers bubble crewneck sweatshirt
Fan pride and a fun design come together in this comfy sweatshirt that will keep you warm through the hockey season. $60.
8. Phillies tie-dye bike shorts
These women’s bike shorts are bright with team spirit — good for watching a game at the Bank or at home. $35.
9. Eagles Velour Pants
Smooth, soft velour and a two-tone (Kelly green and white) design make anyone wearing these pants the coolest fan on the block. $72.
10. Sixers toddler pajamas
Yes, a family photo in matching team pajamas makes for a very cute holiday card. This is your sign to make it happen. $32.