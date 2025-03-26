These 3 Philly-area towns are officially among the best places to live in the U.S.

Three Philly suburbs just landed among the best places to live in America — and they’re no strangers to the spotlight.

Chesterbrook (No. 3), Ardmore (No. 11), and Penn Wynne (No. 13) all cracked the top 15 in Niche’s latest rankings of the Best Places to Live in America. That’s not just the best in the state — that’s best in the country.

The Pittsburgh-based data site, known for its rankings of schools, neighborhoods, and colleges, draws on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, BLS, and real people who live in these communities. It aims to capture the full picture of what makes a place livable — from housing and schools to safety and access to amenities.

All three Philly-area towns earned an A+ overall grade and rave reviews for being great places to raise a family — but each has its own flavor.

Chesterbrook, a Chester County community of just over 5,400 people, continues to rack up wins. It topped Niche’s national “Best Places to Live in America” list in 2023, and while it ranks No. 3 overall this year, it still holds the No. 1 spot on the site’s “Best Suburbs to Live in America” list.

With top-rated public schools, lots of green space, and easy access to Valley Forge National Historical Park, it’s long been a favorite for families and retirees. The median home value is around $432,000, and most residents own their homes.

It might not have the flash of other top-ranked spots, but that’s kind of the appeal — it’s low-key, safe, and consistently delivers on the things that matter most to families: strong schools, quiet streets, and a solid quality of life.

What do you get when you combine small business charm, a thumping food and drink scene, and a thriving walkable downtown with a SEPTA stop? Apparently, the “Fishtown of the Main Line.”

That’s how some locals — and Inquirer food reporter Jenn Ladd — describe Ardmore these days. And they might be onto something.

Ranked No. 11 on Niche’s national list — and No. 2 in all of Pennsylvania — Ardmore scored high for its public schools, nightlife, and diversity. From bao buns and matcha-tinis at Izzy’s to saisons at Tired Hands and flaky croissants at Delice et Chocolat, Ardmore’s food scene brings big city energy to the suburbs. Add in a music venue, high-end boutiques, and some of the region’s best thrift stores — all within walking distance — and it’s no surprise this is one of the buzzed-about towns on the Main Line, with development booming around Suburban Square and Lancaster Avenue.

As The Inquirer has reported, Ardmore stands out on the Main Line for its variety, accessibility, and relatively diverse population. Real estate moves fast here — and a new, fully accessible SEPTA station is in the works.

It may be a suburb, but Ardmore’s got an edge.

If Ardmore brings the energy, Penn Wynne brings the calm.

Just a few minutes away — and also in Lower Merion Township — Penn Wynne ranked No. 13 on Niche’s 2025 list of Best Places to Live in America, and even higher on a key sublist: No. 3 in the country for Best Places to Raise a Family. The Montgomery County neighborhood, home to just over 6,200 residents, is known for its quiet streets, walkability, and top-rated public schools.

Niche described it as offering “an urban suburban mix feel” with “a lot of bars, coffee shops, and parks.” The area earned top marks for public schools, safety, and its family-friendly feel.

It’s not flashy, but it’s beloved — and for plenty of Philly-area families, that’s more than enough.