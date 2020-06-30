With oversight from Pamela Hetherington (far right), tiny dancers (from left) Abigail Moose, Ingrid Goldberg, and Lyanna Sao perform during the Sound Space Performing Arts Third Annual Spring Musicale outside the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center in Philadelphia on June 28.
After the original indoor recital was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, show director Hetherington extended the spring session of dance classes for six weeks to accommodate an outdoor performance. While this was the first time she had arranged for an outdoor show, she had performed in many while growing up in Philadelphia.
“We can’t not have the arts,” Hetherington said. “We need music and dance more than ever.”