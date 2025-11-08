Gilded mansions, ocean views, and off-season charm in Newport, R.I. | Field Trip

The Gilded Age’s third season may have wrapped months ago, but interest in Newport, Rhode Island, remains as strong as ever. Fortunately, you don’t need to be a robber baron or fur heiress to enjoy this storied seaside resort — especially in the offseason.

The scenic drive from Philly takes about five hours up I-95 and across Narragansett Bay, but once you arrive, you’ll find the best of coastal New England in one walkable peninsula: sea views, historic homes, and the kind of autumnal charm that might have you daydreaming about buying an old inn and opening a bed-and-breakfast.

Stay: Gilded

Lark Hotels has planted quirky little inns all across New England, including three in Newport. The newest, Gilded, is housed in a plum-colored manor with a latticed porch and graceful bay windows. Inside: jewel-toned upholstery, bold wallpaper, a billiards room, and a breakfast spread of house-baked scones. Its location — on a quiet residential street between Bowen’s Wharf and the north entrance to the Cliff Walk — makes it an ideal home base for exploring the city’s Gilded Age glamour.

📍 23 Brinley St., Newport, R.I. 02840

Gawk: The Gilded Age Mansions

Newport’s reputation was built on its mansions — The Elms, Marble House, Rosecliff, and of course, The Breakers. To avoid mansion fatigue, take Newport Travel’s Gilded Age Mansions Trolley Tour with the Breakers extension. The narrated drive shows off and provides historical context for the major homes, then drops you off at the Breakers, the most famous of the estates (admission is included; book option #2). Built by the Vanderbilts between 1893 and 1895, the mansion remains a monument to excess and craftsmanship. Allow 90 minutes to wander through its opulent rooms before grabbing lunch at the on-site café.

📍 23 America’s Cup Ave., Newport, R.I. 02840

Walk: The Cliff Walk

Skip the return trolley, zip up the windbreaker and head down the Cliff Walk. The full trail runs 3½ miles, but the stretch from The Breakers (at Ruggles Avenue) to Bailey Beach is just under two miles and includes some uneven terrain. It’s worth the light scramble for the sweeping ocean views — and, if you’re lucky, a few dramatic whitecaps for your photos.

Create: Thames Glass

Matthew Buechner has been blowing glass in Newport since 1981, and his studio, Thames Glass, is right in the center of town. (You can keep walking from Bailey Beach, about a mile and a half, or call a car.) Browse the collection of sculptural seashells, curious polar bears and colorful water pitches, or blow your own piece. Advance reservations are required; workshops start at $42 for ornaments and go up from there for paperweights, bowls, and seasonal pumpkins.

📍 688 Thames St., Newport, R.I. 02840

Learn: International Tennis Hall of Fame Museum

You don’t need to have a wicked backhand to enjoy the museum, fresh off a $3 million renovation, at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Museum. What, one might wonder, is the International Tennis Hall of Fame doing in Newport, Rhode Island? The museum gets into it, but spoiler alert: the city was the site of the first U.S. Nationals championship, way back in 1881. Its galleries offer a comprehensive history of the sport, told through interactive exhibits and more than 2,000 artifacts.

📍 194 Bellevue Ave., Newport, R.I. 02840

Drink: Castle Hill Inn

Perched on a bluff at the end of the peninsula, Castle Hill Inn is Newport’s crown jewel — and commands a price tag to match. Luckily, you don’t need to book a suite to soak in the experience. Stroll the grounds, visit the Castle Inn Lighthouse (built in 1890), then head to the Terrace Bar for pre-dinner cocktails. Time it for sunset, and snag one of the Adirondack chairs on the lawn overlooking Narragansett Bay. There’s no better place to toast the day in Newport.

📍 90 Ocean Dr., Newport, R.I. 02840

Dine: Little Clam

If dinner at Castle Hill’s fine-dining restaurant Aurelia isn’t in the budget, Newport still has plenty of flavor to offer. The adorable Little Clam on the north side of town has cotton candy-pink booths and espresso martinis on tap, and chef Antonio Wormley takes a global approach to local seafood traditions. Yuzu illuminates shrimp cocktail and iced oysters, and whole roasted fish finished with Vietnamese nuoc cham. This is Newport dining with a wink, not a white tablecloth.

📍 151 Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Newport, R.I. 02840