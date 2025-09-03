Elon Musk’s estranged daughter was once a Temple student

Looks like Elon Musk is no longer the only one in his family with Philadelphia college ties. In a profile for The Cut, Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, revealed that she transferred to Temple University’s Japan Campus after a semester of college in Quebec. A lover of languages, Wilson spent a year and a half in Tokyo practicing her Japanese before dropping out and moving back to Los Angeles. “I don’t miss the homework,” the 21-year-old told The Cut. Wilson said she hopes to enroll at a community college this fall so she can keep studying other languages.

Ties to a Philadelphia college may be the only thing Musk, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997 with bachelors degrees in physics and economics, and his daughter have in common. The two have been publicly estranged ever since Wilson came out as transgender in 2020. A few years later, in an interview with psychologist and conservative commentator, Jordan Peterson, Musk said Wilson was “dead, killed by the woke mind virus.” Wilson followed up by calling her father a “pathetic man-child” in a profile for Teen Vogue, in which she also described Musk as a cold and cruel father.

Family feuding aside, this is a tidy win for a city full of colleges who love to claim famous alumni. While Musk’s time at the University of Pennsylvania has been well documented — most recently via an auction of his ex college girlfriend’s mementos of him — Wilson’s tenure at Temple hasn’t received much attention. Now the internet’s favorite obstinate daughter has claimed the university as her own, albeit briefly. Will she auction off one of her Temple University textbooks next? Stay tuned.