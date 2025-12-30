A 3-year-old wallaby named Rex has gone missing in N.J. The search for him is on.

The last time Ron Layden remembers seeing Rex — his agreeable, 3-year-old wallaby — was late Monday afternoon, around feeding time. The animal was secure inside a barn on the property of his Williamstown, N.J., petting zoo, Lots of Love Farm.

“Next thing I know, I was getting phone calls saying, ‘We saw a wallaby in the Walmart parking lot,’” said Layden on Tuesday.

The escape of the 3-foot, gray-haired marsupial has sparked a growing search over the last 24 hours and — perhaps not surprisingly — captured the imagination of those in Williamstown in Gloucester County..

As word of the wallaby’s escape spread Monday night, messages of concern and support have flooded into the farm’s Facebook page. Some have suggested using a drone or scent-tracking dog to help locate the missing animal. At least one offered to form a search party.

Alleged sightings, meanwhile, have been shared with growing regularity.

“I just saw a video of him hopping around Williamstown Walmart,” one person posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning. (The Walmart in question is located about a half-mile from Lots of Love Farm.)

This sighting seemed to be confirmed in a video posted online. In it, an animal matching Rex’s description can be seen hopping casually around an onlooker’s vehicle in a well-lit parking lot.

“It’s a [expletive] kangaroo!” the amazed onlooker yells in the video.

Another tip — which Layden unsuccessfully investigated — had Rex spotted at a retirement community not far from the farm, which is located at 1828 Corkery Lane in Williamstown.

By later Tuesday, however, there was evidence that Rex — so named because of his purported resemblance to a T-Rex — might’ve wandered even further from home.

“Someone mentioned they just saw him in Sicklerville off of Walnut Street,” read a Facebook message posted Tuesday, of a town some three miles from Williamstown. “[P]rayers you find him!”

The tale of the missing wallaby has quickly spread outside Williamstown, too. Already, Layden said, at least two local television stations have been in touch. And though he has not yet heard from the Monroe Township Police, he said, he figures a call from the department is imminent.

(Messages left with the local police department and the Gloucester County Animal Shelter were not immediately returned Tuesday.)

As of Tuesday afternoon, however, the wayward wallaby remained at large.

Layden — whose farm includes goats, sheep, peacocks, a camel, “a zebra-donkey mix, [and] a bunch of cows” — said that while he has dealt with the occasional loose animal before, this is his farm’s first wallaby escape.

Though he describes Rex as a friendly soul — “he plays with stuffed animals and stuff like that” — Layden cautioned against pursuing the wallaby and asked that anyone who comes across Rex call the farm at 856-728-4188.

“If you chase him, he gets spooked — and he’s fast,” Layden said. “Jumps 10-foot a shot.”

Still, Layden remained optimistic Tuesday that Rex’s escapade would eventually come to a positive conclusion.

“Even if it’s not today … he’s gonna get hungry and come out,” Layden said. “It might take a couple days, but somebody’ll see him.

“It’s not going to be an easy task,” he continued. “[But] I have a truck and I have a dog kennel, so if I get my hands on him, I won’t let him go.”