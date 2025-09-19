Are you in the market for a bright yellow fire engine from 1998?

For fire engine connoisseurs in Pennsylvania and beyond, Downingtown is auctioning off a very nice looking yellow fire engine from 1998 that has 28,558 miles on it. It’s shiny, painted with “Engine 45″ on the side, and looks quite plausible as a firefighting vehicle.

Bids are up to $11,000, and the auction ends September 26. Proceeds from the sale will go back to the borough.

Jack Law, the Chief of the Downingtown Fire Department, said the borough replaces its engines roughly every 20 years, and this one was overdue.

The department bought two new Pierce engines — “twins” as he referred to them — earlier this year.

But it turns out fire trucks are in great demand and generally hard to get. Downingtown ordered the new engines in 2022 for $679,000 a piece, and they had a 2.5 year delivery window, Law said. It was a whole ordeal to inspect them and pick them up, with Downingtown officials traveling to Appleton, Wisconsin last December for a final inspection.

Today those same Pierce twins would cost roughly $1.2 million each, with a 3-4 year delivery time, he said.

So the old yellow engine, with its 700-gallon tank, is a bit of a steal. The bids started at $5000.

As for the color, at some point in the sixties, one of Downingtown’s fire company started painting its engines yellow instead of red, probably for visibility, Law said. A red Downingtown engine from 1994 is also up for auction.

The engines probably cost around $200,000 when they were initially purchased in the ‘90s, Law guessed. He hoped volunteer fire companies in the area might be interested — or collectors.

“I’m happy to be able to replace them,” Law said. But, he added, “I don’t want to say that there’s no sentimental value there.”