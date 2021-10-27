A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday night in the city’s Oak Lane section, as he and his twin sister came home after their shifts at a McDonald’s, according to a report.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the 16-year-old boy and his twin sister had arrived home after their 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. shift at a McDonald’s, 6ABC reported. As the twins got out of the Lyft in front of their home on the 200 block of Fariston Drive, two men came up to the 16-year-old boy and fired at least 15 shots, according to the report.

The boy was hit at least 10 times and fell to the ground, the report says. His sister managed to run into their house, escaping the flurry of shots and was not injured, according to the report.

Due to the sheer amount of shots fired at the boy — with wounds in his head, chest, and back — the shooters appeared to have been targeting the boy, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. Many of the shell casings were found mere inches away from where the boy had collapsed to the ground, the report said.

“Due to the fact that this 16-year-old was hit multiple times, over 10 times, in his head, chest, and his back, it appears he was clearly the intended target due to the fact that he was struck so many times by gunfire,” Small said.

A gun was recovered from the scene, with police trying to determine who owned the gun, according to the report.

Initial interviews with other employees at the McDonald’s where the twins worked show that the boy had no problems with anyone whatsoever at the fast food restaurant, according to the report.