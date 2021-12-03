A 21-year-old Philadelphia man was shot and killed Thursday night after a road rage incident, police said.

At around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a call reporting a person wielding a gun and a shooting near Fox Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found Eddie Rodriguez in an Acura, with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest, police said.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m. Thursday.

Police determined that Rodriguez was a passenger in the car when an unidentified person from another car fired at the Acura. The shooting was the result of an argument, police said.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC that Rodriguez and his brother had been driving on the highway when they were rear-ended by another car. When the two drivers pulled over to exchange information, the car where the shooter was pulled up next to Rodriguez and his brother and someone from the passenger’s side fired two shots at the Acura, Small told 6ABC.

The shooter has not been identified, but Small said that the four people in the shooter’s car were wearing masks. Police are looking for a dark colored car.