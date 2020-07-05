A 6-year-old boy died after he sustained a gunshot wound in the Upper Holmesburg neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia, one of four fatal shootings in a span of less than four hours on Sunday afternoon, police said.
A family member brought the child to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital on Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest, a police spokesperson said. Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 4600 block of Kendrick Street, and the child was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m. at the hospital.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or if police had identified any suspects. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told NBC10 there were several children inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The boy’s death was among four fatal shootings Sunday afternoon. According to police:
A 37-year-old female was shot 12 times in her midsection at about 2:13 p.m. in the 1900 block of Clarence Street in Kensington. She was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 2:38 p.m. Police said an arrest was made, and a weapon was recovered. No other details were provided.
A 20-year-old man died from multiple gunshots to the head about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South 17th Street in Point Breeze. A second male was shot in the back and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police said no weapon was recovered, and there were no arrests.
A 43-year-old man was found dead at 4:45 p.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of North Croskey Street in North Philadelphia with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Police also reported 12 nonfatal shootings in Philadelphia over the Independence Day holiday weekend:
A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 22-year-old man was shot in the right hip about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Conestoga Street in Kingsessing. Both were listed in stable condition in separate hospitals.
Two gunshot victims were transported by private vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center at about 11:17 p.m. Saturday: A 37-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds to the right leg, and a 21-year-old manwith a graze wound to the head. Both were listed in stable condition.
A 42-year-old man was grazed in the chest by a gunshot at about 12:17 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of L Street in the Juniata Park section of the city. The victim refused medical treatment.
A 26-year-old manand a 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to their right legs at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Street. Both victims were listed in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
A 26-year-old man was shot through the left thigh into his right foot at about 6:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Toronto Street. The victim is currently listed in stable condition at Temple.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach and the chest, and a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Wallace Street in the city’s Spring Garden section. The victims were transported to separate hospitals and reported in stable condition.
A 38-year-old woman was shot in the left arm at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of North Broad Street in North Philadelphia. She was in stable condition at Temple.
An 11-year-old girl suffered a graze gunshot wound to her hip at 4:53 p.m. on the 2500 block of South 67th Street in Elmwood, Southwest Philadelphia. She was treated on the scene and was in stable condition.
No arrests were made in any of those shootings, police said.