An hours-old baby girl wrapped in a blanket was found abandoned in the midday sweltering heat on the porch of an Upper Darby home Tuesday, police said.
Upper Darby police posted a photo of the infant on Twitter and asked for the public’s help in locating her family. “This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today. WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need. Mom, if you’re reading this, call us. Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org,” police tweeted at 3:19 p.m.
“Baby is being evaluated and is doing okay,” police wrote in an follow-up.
Terrell Phillips, identified in TV news reports as the resident in the two-story house, said he found the newborn around 12:30 p.m. and he “really wanted to get that baby out of the heat.”
Phillips shared a video of the girl as he found her still in the blanket. She did not appear to be in distress. “She was cool. She was quiet. She was chill,” Phillips told NBC10.
Under Pennsylvania state law, an unharmed newborn no older then 28 days can be given to a hospital or police without criminal liability.