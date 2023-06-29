Supreme Court has ruled to end race-based admissions in colleges. This is what Philly-area schools are saying.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled to restrict colleges’ consideration of race as one factor in deciding whether students should be admitted, which could become one of the most consequential decisions affecting college admissions in the nation’s history.

It marks the second time in a year that the court’s conservative majority has upended longstanding legal precedent; last June it took away a woman’s federally guaranteed right to obtain an abortion.

Colleges locally and nationally have been bracing for the decision, fearing that if schools could no longer consider race as they historically have, it could reduce the number of Black and Latino students at many of the nation’s elite colleges and harm schools’ efforts to create diverse classes.

The decisions in two cases, one involving Harvard and the other the University of North Carolina, overturn more than 40 years of admissions policy at many of the nation’s campuses, though colleges in some states already cannot consider race because of regulations set by their states. In places such as California and Michigan, some colleges have reported a decline in Black and Latino students as a result. Pennsylvania and New Jersey both have allowed race to be considered.

“Because Harvard’s and UNC’s admissions programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereo-typing, and lack meaningful end points, those admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in the opinion.

But he also outlined a way that race still could come into play.

“At the same time, nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university. Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin. This nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Michael Moreland is a Villanova University law professor who has watched the case closely.

The opinion “is a thorough refutation of the idea that race-conscious admissions practices at universities are any longer legally tolerable,” he said. “[Roberts] reaffirmed the test that the use of race must satisfy what we call strict scrutiny, that is, the reasons for discriminating based on race must be exceedingly important and narrowly drawn, but the race-conscious measures used by the universities here to achieve racial diversity fail that test...

“The Court does say that, for example, qualities of character that might have been affected by race can be considered, but the use of race alone as a factor is illegal.”

Cara McClellan, a University of Pennsylvania associate practice professor of law, said the percentage of students from underrepresented groups at Harvard are expected to drop by 50% without race-conscious admissions. She worked on Harvard’s case at the appellate level for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and at that time, Black students made up 14% of Harvard’s incoming class, and Latino and students from other underrepresented groups made up another 14%. If colleges can no longer consider race, those percentages are expected to drop to 6% and 9%, respectively.

“This could have huge implications,” said McClellan, founding director of the Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic at Penn.

For one, employers will have a more difficult time hiring students of color and diversifying their numbers if selective colleges are enrolling fewer of them.

Legal experts who have watched the cases closely have anticipated it will lead to more legal challenges as colleges test what they can and can’t do under the new ruling.

Because colleges already have their coming fall classes pretty well set, the ruling really will begin to have impact for the class starting in 2024.

In the cases, plaintiffs had accused both Harvard and the University of North Carolina of discriminating against Asian and/or white students through the use of race-conscious admissions policies. The lawsuits were brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by Edward Blum, a conservative activist who has spent years battling affirmative action policies.

The Harvard case went to the Supreme Court on appeal after U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs of Massachusetts in 2019 declared that Harvard’s admissions process was constitutional.

“For purposes of this case, at least for now, ensuring diversity at Harvard relies, in part, on race-conscious admissions,” Burroughs wrote at the time.

In the past, most recently in 2016, the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of maintaining the use of race in admissions. By a 4-3 vote, the court upheld the University of Texas at Austin’s argument that it needed to consider race to ensure diversity of its student body and that it had exhausted other means of achieving that goal.

But now the court is considerably more conservative: three of the newer justices, Brett M. Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil M. Gorsuch, were appointed by former President Donald Trump. And last October during oral arguments in the case, the tone of the questioning by some justices indicated that the policy was very much in jeopardy.

Plaintiffs argued that Harvard discriminated against Asian American applicants by using subjective criteria to measure positive personality, likability, courage, kindness and other traits, and consistently rated Asian American students lower. Harvard denied the accusations, claiming plaintiffs are using misleading statistics, and defended the use of race in admissions. In the North Carolina case, plaintiffs accused the school of discriminating against white and Asian American students by offering racial preferences to Black, Latino and Native American students.

John E. Jones III, a former federal judge who is president of Dickinson College in Carlisle, said he understands the argument that plaintiffs have made against discriminating, based on race.

“But the practical effect is that it is going to make it much harder for us,” he said. “Dickinson is very devoted to diversity and I think we lose something if … we can’t enroll as diverse a class as possible.”

At Dickinson, about 5% of the more than 2,100 students are Black/African American, while about 7% are Latino. Nearly 13% of students are international, and about 6% are two or more races or race unknown.

Colleges have been quietly planning and considering other methods to ensure diversity in anticipation of the court’s decision. They are looking at ways of broadening their applicant pools, targeting certain zip codes that could ensure greater diversity, opening access more broadly to students from lower socioeconomic groups and reconsidering policies, such as giving preferences to legacies, children of alumni.

“We are going to continue to pursue within the limit of the law the diversity that is essential to the mission of this university,” Princeton president Christopher L. Eisgruber, a constitutional law scholar who has led the Ivy League university for more than a decade, said in a January interview when asked what the school would do if the Supreme Court overturned the case.

At Princeton, about 23% of undergraduates are Asian American, 8% are African American, and 10% Hispanic, while 6.8% are multiracial and 12% are international.

Like other colleges, race is far from the only thing admissions teams evaluate. Princeton has said it also considers standardized test scores, transcripts, grades; teacher and coach recommendations; feedback from alumni interviews; interest in and commitment to a particular field of study or extracurricular activity; exceptional skills and talents, experiences, and background; status as a child of an alumnus or a university staff or faculty member; athletic achievement, musical and artistic talents; geographical and socioeconomic status, … and national origin; unique circumstances and hardships endured.

Colleges, Penn’s McClellan said, also should work harder with school districts to create mentoring programs and extracurricular opportunities to broaden their pipelines.

“Community-based organizations are going to be key,” Jones said, citing Heights Philadelphia, which helps students from underrepresented groups get to and through college.

If colleges were to shift to means, such as zip codes or socioeconomic status, it’s unclear if the Supreme Court would let that stand.

A new case last month could serve as a future test. An appeals court upheld that Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a magnet school in Virginia, could continue to use its admissions policy, which does not consider race but gives weight in favor of economically disadvantaged students and students still learning English. Critics of the school’s policy said it discriminated against highly qualified Asian Americans.

“It could lead to additional litigation” if colleges try such policies, Jones said. “But I don’t think that’s a reason not to try. Unless, until the court shuts them down, I think they are fair game and out to be used.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.