“The new diaspora is riding on the sacrifices of the old diaspora,” he said. “Black people were beaten, bloodied, killed and jailed during the Civil Rights Movement, so that I, who just came here the last two or three decades, and my children can now enjoy the privileges of freedom." Ihejirikia earned his first college degree before leaving Nigeria for Belgium, where he received two more degrees, a bachelor’s and a master’s, then another master’s in Canada before earning his Ph.D at Temple University.