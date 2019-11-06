Al Chernoff embraced his nickname, “Alley Cat.” That’s what he called his one-man cat-rescue operation in Northeast Philadelphia. And that’s what he was called on the NATGeoTV reality show Rescue Ink about tattoed bikers — including Chernoff — with, as the channel explained, “zero tolerance when it comes to animal abuse.”
Chernoff, 59, was a beloved figure in Philadelphia’s animal-welfare community, as evidenced by an outpouring of remembrances and tributes after he was found slain Tuesday in his home in the city’s Rhawnhurst section.
Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to a report from a neighbor in the 8400 block of Algon Avenue and found Chernoff partially tied to a bed with a massive head wound and several slashing injuries on his chest. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene
A female was seen leaving the property before officers arrived, police said. The investigation by homicide detectives was ongoing and police reported no arrests.
Chernoff, who graduated from Northeast High School in 1977 and served in the Army, worked for the city as a building maintenance supervisor at Philadelphia International Airport. He was an experienced rock and ice climber, according to a biography posted online for Rescue Ink.
At his home were 11 cats, three turtles, and two frogs that were rescued by local animal-welfare workers.
Two cats were taken by individual rescuers, including a veterinary technician who took a kitten that Chernoff named after her, said Blake Martin, spokesperson for the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly), the nonprofit that manages the city’s animal shelter. The remaining animals were being housed by the Pennsylvania SPCA, which called Chernoff’s death “heartbreaking.”
On Facebook, ACCT Philly wrote: “The animal rescue community and especially the cat community has lost an amazing man. He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met and he would do anything for anyone. You are already missed and there is a hole in the heart of every cat rescuer that will never be filled. Rest in Peace Al Chernoff. May you be surrounded by your feline friends at the rainbow bridge and may you find peace.”
“This is just devastating,” said Northeast Animal Rescue founder Jayme Rosenthal, who frequently worked with Chernoff.
A GoFundMe page was set up by David Levin, a family member, to help pay for Chernoff’s funeral. Chernoff was divorced and had no children, Levin said.
Chernoff had a brief appearance in a recent documentary film called The Cat Rescuers. The filmmakers posted their condolences on Facebook:
“We wanted to share with you the very short scene of our film in which he appears. In every single screening, without fail, audiences have positively delighted when he graced the screen. We could feel the energy change in the room to one of lightness and wonder, and for that, as well as his unwavering commitment to saving cats, we thank him.”
They added, “We lost a gracious soul.”