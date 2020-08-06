in Northeast Philadelphia, in November 2004, when the soldiers were preparing to depart for Iraq. In the years since, he has revisited the company many times and written about the deaths of six men in 2005; deployment in Iraq at Forward Operating Base Summerall (which he visited in September 2005); the guardsmen’s return to the United States; and the early readjustment home. Beginning last March, Infield, later assisted by correspondent Will Hobson, contacted 130 of the 131 survivors on the company roster; 126 agreed to be interviewed or to complete a survey of questions about how they were coping since coming home from Iraq. Some were interviewed more than half a dozen times. In addition to the guardsmen, Infield interviewed wives, girlfriends, parents and children of the soldiers; experts and officials in the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and the National Guard; and medical authorities on post-traumatic stress disorder.