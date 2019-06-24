Alterra Property Group plans a 278-unit apartment building at the former site of the 19th-century Christ Memorial Reformed Episcopal Church at 43rd and Chestnut Streets.
The ground floor of the seven-story project is slated to include 8,000 square feet of restaurant or shop space facing Chestnut Street and a 54-spot parking garage entered at 43rd Street, according to a presentation posted to the website of Philadelphia’s Civic Design Review board.
Alterra paid $17 million in March for the nearly one-acre 4233 Chestnut St. property spanning the eastern side of 43rd Street, between Chestnut and Ludlow, according to records filed with the city.
The Philadelphia-based developer also owns the nearly completed 130-unit apartment building known as LVL 4125, about a block to the east. The proposed apartment building at the former church site is being branded as “The Next LVL,” according to the CDR presentation.
The CDR board, which offers non-binding suggestions about Philadelphia’s biggest development proposals as part of the city’s building-approval process, is scheduled to consider the proposal on July 2.