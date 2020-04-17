A 37-year-old Camden woman was being held after she allegedly shoplifted from a ShopRite grocery in Brooklawn, spit on an employee, and hit another with a car, and then after being arrested two days later tossed a cup of urine at jail staff, authorities said Friday.
Alycia Roman was at the Camden County Jail awaiting trial on charges that include third-degree aggravated assault and second-degree robbery.
On Sunday, Roman allegedly took a bag of groceries without paying and then spit on a store employee who followed her. She then allegedly hit another employee with her car and tried to run the employee over, but he was able to jump out of the way.
She was arrested on Tuesday, and while being booked threw the cup of urine at a correctional officer, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.